EC approves EUR 370 mln investment in RO water supply and sewage networks

The European Commission has approved an investment of almost EUR 370 million from the Cohesion Fund to improve water supply and wastewater treatment in Romania.

The project will improve and expand the water supply and sewage infrastructure in six Romanian counties (Constanta, Calarasi, Dambovita, Ialomita, and parts of Ilfov and Brasov).

"This project, which complements previous EU investments to modernize Romania's water supply and wastewater infrastructure, will ensure continued access to safe drinking water and reduce river and groundwater pollution, in line with the Commission's objectives under the Green Pact," said Cohesion and Reform Commissioner Elisa Ferreira.

The project, which will become operational in July 2023, is expected to create 156 permanent jobs.

