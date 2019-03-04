EC approves EUR 1.9 bln financing for infrastructure projects in Romania

The European Commission (EC) approved on April 2 grants amounting to about EUR 1.9 billion for four major projects in Romania, European Commissioner for Regional Policy Corina Cretu announced.

Over EUR 1 billion was earmarked for Bucharest's southern ring road project stretching over 51 km including for road junctions, which will provide a reliable link between the two major motorways that link the capital city with Constanta and the western border through Pitesti.

Another EUR 100 million was approved for the upgrade of Bucharest's subway line M2 north-south that can hardly cope with the massive development of office spaces in northern district Pipera but also the residential developments in southern district Berceni. The project provides technical interventions and works on the M2 subway line, the acquisition of subway trains and the reconstruction of the track substructure, as well as the electrical and sanitary infrastructure along the 19 km underground line.

Another EUR 600 million will go into a project to prevent coastal erosion on the Black Sea coast, and EUR 135 million will go into water and sewage networks in Timis county.

All of these projects approved by the EC on April 2 are part of the "Large Infrastructure" Operational Program.

