EC disapproves of Romania’s ban on grain exports outside EU

The European Commission has expressed its disapproval about Romania's decision to ban exports of agricultural products.

The EC will analyze the impact that this ban will have on trade within the single market, Bloomberg reports, quoted by Profit.ro.

Last week, authorities in Bucharest banned the sale of agricultural products, including wheat, corn, and sugar, outside the European Union.

The Romanian Government intends to continue to allow the sale of products in the EU, but buyers must prove that they will not re-export the products outside the EU, writes Agerpres.

In a statement released on Saturday, the European Commission underlined that there are no reasons to limit trade within or outside the single market.

Restrictions that place an "excessive burden" on exporters of agricultural products will affect food security, says the EU executive.

"The Commission does not have any information to show that Romania is facing or will soon encounter shortages in the supply of agricultural products for human consumption. The measures appear to be disproportionate," said European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]