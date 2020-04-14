Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 08:26
Business
EC disapproves of Romania’s ban on grain exports outside EU
14 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission has expressed its disapproval about Romania's decision to ban exports of agricultural products.

The EC will analyze the impact that this ban will have on trade within the single market, Bloomberg reports, quoted by Profit.ro.

Last week, authorities in Bucharest banned the sale of agricultural products, including wheat, corn, and sugar, outside the European Union.

The Romanian Government intends to continue to allow the sale of products in the EU, but buyers must prove that they will not re-export the products outside the EU, writes Agerpres.

In a statement released on Saturday, the European Commission underlined that there are no reasons to limit trade within or outside the single market.

Restrictions that place an "excessive burden" on exporters of agricultural products will affect food security, says the EU executive.

"The Commission does not have any information to show that Romania is facing or will soon encounter shortages in the supply of agricultural products for human consumption. The measures appear to be disproportionate," said European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 04/14/2020 - 08:26
Business
EC disapproves of Romania’s ban on grain exports outside EU
14 April 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Commission has expressed its disapproval about Romania's decision to ban exports of agricultural products.

The EC will analyze the impact that this ban will have on trade within the single market, Bloomberg reports, quoted by Profit.ro.

Last week, authorities in Bucharest banned the sale of agricultural products, including wheat, corn, and sugar, outside the European Union.

The Romanian Government intends to continue to allow the sale of products in the EU, but buyers must prove that they will not re-export the products outside the EU, writes Agerpres.

In a statement released on Saturday, the European Commission underlined that there are no reasons to limit trade within or outside the single market.

Restrictions that place an "excessive burden" on exporters of agricultural products will affect food security, says the EU executive.

"The Commission does not have any information to show that Romania is facing or will soon encounter shortages in the supply of agricultural products for human consumption. The measures appear to be disproportionate," said European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Read next
Normal

 

Since you are here…we ask for your support!

We’re now launching a community membership model and asking our readers to give back and support us. By becoming a Romania Insider community member, you can now back us in our mission to inform the world correctly from and about Romania. We continue to serve: our core content stays free for everyone.

But we invite our loyal readers to join our Romania Insider community! No matter which of our community membership plans you choose - as a Romania Insider yourself, you are supporting real journalism and an independent local media company. You are helping us expand our team and bring even more local, reliable reporting while keeping our journalistic principles. 

Objective and reliable. For a truthful overview of Romania.

Become a ROMANIA INSIDER! Go here to find out about our memberships.

 

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

14 April 2020
Social
Romanian Police will help the Orthodox Church pass the Holy Light to believers amid COVID-19 restrictions
14 April 2020
Social
Romania’s president extends state of emergency due to COVID-19: The danger hasn’t passed!
14 April 2020
Business
Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air lays off 19% of its employees, cuts pilots’ salaries due to COVID-19
09 April 2020
Social
Thousands of Romanian seasonal workers fly to Germany despite COVID-19 restrictions
10 April 2020
Cuisine
Easter in Romania: Traditional recipes to try at home
09 April 2020
Business
#ReStart: Biggest company in Romania plans to fully resume operations at the beginning of May
09 April 2020
Business
Biggest online retailer in Romania starts selling masks with no retail margin to meet COVID-19 demand
09 April 2020
Business
Cooperation during COVID-19 pandemic: Drug producer borrows employees from Ikea to cope with high demand