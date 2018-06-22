EC, concerned, closely following new justice changes in Romania

The European Commission (EC) is following closely and with concern the evolution of judiciary and criminal codes reforms in Romania, it announced in a release.

“The fight against corruption and an independent, professional judiciary are of utmost importance. They are also part of the Commission’s report, of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism. […] We will analyze the adopted legislation and its compatibility to EU and international standards,” said an EC spokesperson.

On Monday, June 18, the Romanian Parliament adopted a law which changes the Criminal Code procedure.

Opposing parties, the Uniunea Salvati Romania (Save Romania Union USR) and the National Liberal Party PNL, have already appealed the changes at the Constitutional Court, arguing that 100 amendments were unconstitutional.

President Klaus Iohannis has also criticized the law, saying the ruling party the Social Democratic Party PSD are passing rules to benefit their leader Liviu Dragnea. The recent law changes triggered a new wave of daily protests in Bucharest and in major cities.

Protests in Romania after new changes to criminal codes

[email protected]