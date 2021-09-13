Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

EBRD brings EUR 30 mln to Eurohold "predominantly for RO subsidiary"

13 September 2021
Bulgarian group Еurohold announced that “it is engaged in advanced discussions with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)” for the sale of a minority stake in its insurance arm Euroins Insurance Group (EIG). Both parties approved the project.

The deal remains subject to an agreement on and execution of final transaction documents and satisfaction of contractual conditions to closing.

EBRD will contribute EUR 30 mln through a capital increase, and Еurohold will also participate in the capital increase with a further equity capital injection of up to EUR 12 mln.

Euroins Insurance Group will use the raised funds predominantly for the development and growth of the largest insurance entity within the group - Euroins Romania Asigurare Reasigurare, and additionally, to strengthen the holding’s market positions in Southeast Europe.

As for the Romanian subsidiary of EIG, Ziarul Financiar outlines an ongoing EUR 24.3 mln capital increase from the parent group to be endorsed on September 15, on the top of two similar capital increases worth a combined EUR 25.5 mln operated recently.

EIG also prepares a EUR 8.1 mln capital injection to be financed out of a subordinated loan. All these would result in a EUR 57.8 mln capital contribution of EIG to its Romanian subsidiary over the past year.

(Photo: Lovelyday12/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

12 February 2021
