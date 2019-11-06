EBRD’s private equity division to pour EUR 100 mln per year in Romania

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development wants to invest directly - through its private equity team - an average of EUR 100 million a year in Romania in the coming years.

“Our focus is on the private sector and its development, it’s easier as a shareholder than as a simple financier,” says Tamas Nagy, director and co-head of private equity at EBRD, according to local Ziarul Financiar.

The EBRD could sign a new local transaction this year after becoming a shareholder of First Bank in 2018 and investing around EUR 100 million in 2017 in Romania. At present, EBRD is a shareholder in 12 companies in Romania, such as First Bank, Banca Transilvania, Romgaz, Digi, Electrica, Black Sea Oil & Gas, Profi, Agricover, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

“We pursue the demand, we do not create it, although it is true that we can stimulate it. Now we have a man dedicated to the local market and we want to invest more. We do not have a man dedicated to each country, only to big markets, such as Poland, Turkey or Egypt,” Tamas Nagy explained.

