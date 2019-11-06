Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/11/2019 - 08:20
Business
EBRD’s private equity division to pour EUR 100 mln per year in Romania
11 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development wants to invest directly - through its private equity team - an average of EUR 100 million a year in Romania in the coming years.

“Our focus is on the private sector and its development, it’s easier as a shareholder than as a simple financier,” says Tamas Nagy, director and co-head of private equity at EBRD, according to local Ziarul Financiar.

The EBRD could sign a new local transaction this year after becoming a shareholder of First Bank in 2018 and investing around EUR 100 million in 2017 in Romania. At present, EBRD is a shareholder in 12 companies in Romania, such as First Bank, Banca Transilvania, Romgaz, Digi, Electrica, Black Sea Oil & Gas, Profi, Agricover, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

“We pursue the demand, we do not create it, although it is true that we can stimulate it. Now we have a man dedicated to the local market and we want to invest more. We do not have a man dedicated to each country, only to big markets, such as Poland, Turkey or Egypt,” Tamas Nagy explained.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/11/2019 - 08:20
Business
EBRD’s private equity division to pour EUR 100 mln per year in Romania
11 June 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development wants to invest directly - through its private equity team - an average of EUR 100 million a year in Romania in the coming years.

“Our focus is on the private sector and its development, it’s easier as a shareholder than as a simple financier,” says Tamas Nagy, director and co-head of private equity at EBRD, according to local Ziarul Financiar.

The EBRD could sign a new local transaction this year after becoming a shareholder of First Bank in 2018 and investing around EUR 100 million in 2017 in Romania. At present, EBRD is a shareholder in 12 companies in Romania, such as First Bank, Banca Transilvania, Romgaz, Digi, Electrica, Black Sea Oil & Gas, Profi, Agricover, and the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

“We pursue the demand, we do not create it, although it is true that we can stimulate it. Now we have a man dedicated to the local market and we want to invest more. We do not have a man dedicated to each country, only to big markets, such as Poland, Turkey or Egypt,” Tamas Nagy explained.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40