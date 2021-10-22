Romania's Iasi takes EUR 20.5 mln EBRD loan for energy efficiency

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) lends the city of Iasi EUR 20.5 mln for the renovation and increase of energy efficiency of some public buildings.

The money will go to the rehabilitation of 15 buildings, especially schools and kindergartens, and the modernization of the depot of the Public Transport Company, in the context of the recent acquisition of 32 trams and 44 electric buses.

The EBRD-funded project would reduce energy consumption by 34%.

Iași is, along with Craiova and Mediaș, one of the 3 Romanian cities included in the EBRD - Green Cities program.

(Photo source: Calin Stan/Dreamstime.com)