EBRD extends EUR 10 mln financing package to biggest RO FMCG distributor Aquila

05 October 2021
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and Romanian FMCG transporter Aquila have agreed to the terms of a EUR 5 mln loan extended by the bank along with an option to buy shares of up to another EUR 5 mln from the group's founders - Cătălin Vasile and Alin Dociu.

The financing package thus amounts to EUR 10 mln.

The proceeds from the loan will enable Aquila to finance the expansion of its portfolio of brands (currently including 'Gradena' refrigerated vegetables and 'Yachtis' refrigerated fish and seafood), new warehouse automation, a new ERP system, as well as other working capital and capital expenditures needs, the EBRD says in a press release.

These investments will improve the reach of Aquila's brands, as well as improve warehouse productivity and help the company enhance its digitalisation.

Aquila Part Prod Com (Aquila) is the largest FMCG distributor in Romania and the Republic of Moldova, delivering to 67,000 selling points. It operates a network of 14 distribution centers and a fleet of over 1,600 vehicles. The company's turnover reached EUR 370 mln in 2020, according to Ziarul Financiar.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

