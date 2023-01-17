EBRD and Bucharest Exchange will help three listed companies enhance visibility

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) are launching a new Investor Relations and Liquidity Support Programme in Romania to improve capital market visibility and stock exchange liquidity of up to 3 selected issuers.

The Programme will be run in close cooperation with the selected companies and a team of professional Investor Relations (IR) consultants with local and international expertise from the Romanian consultancy VERTIK.

The joint initiative will enable selected companies to increase their visibility on the Romanian capital markets and gain a set of essential tools to better position their equity story in front of investors.

Companies will receive tangible support tailored to their needs, including on strategy development to create an effective investment story, internal management of IR activity, as well as training for IR teams to support strategy implementation for six months following strategy delivery.

Issuers interested in joining the Programme can apply until February 28, 2023. More than 10 listed companies are expected to apply to the Programme, out of which up to 3 will be selected.

(Photo source: Bvb.ro)