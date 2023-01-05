Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romania’s stock exchange down in 2022 amid war in Ukraine

05 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

BET, the main index of the 20 most liquid companies at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), ended 2022 with a decline of 10.7%. The market plunged after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and later during several episodes (May, September) as the investors were pricing in the impacts of the crisis in terms of energy prices and interest rates.

BET-TR, which includes the dividend yields for the 20 companies, ended the year in the red (-1.85%) for the first time since 2011, Ziarul Financiar reported. Even BET-NG, the index of energy and utility companies, lost 5% in the year amid mixed dynamics of companies.

The BETAeRO index, which includes the shares traded on the alternative market (the so-called “growth shares”), plunged by 22.2%.

The overall decline came, however, after robust growth rates in the previous years: BET soared by 33% and BET-TR by 40% in 2021.

The local capital market ended 2022 with a total capitalization of RON 211 bln (EUR 42 bln), about RON 38 bln (-22%) less than at the end of 2021.

The capitalization of the main market dropped by 13.9% to RON 197 bln at the end of 2022. The average daily liquidity in 2022 for the main market (shares only) was RON 50.9 mln, the equivalent of EUR 10.3 mln.

Overall, the equivalent of 6.5% of the market capitalization (shares only) was traded during 2022 – in line with the past five year’s average.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next
Normal
Capital markets powered by BSE

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romania’s stock exchange down in 2022 amid war in Ukraine

05 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

BET, the main index of the 20 most liquid companies at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB), ended 2022 with a decline of 10.7%. The market plunged after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 and later during several episodes (May, September) as the investors were pricing in the impacts of the crisis in terms of energy prices and interest rates.

BET-TR, which includes the dividend yields for the 20 companies, ended the year in the red (-1.85%) for the first time since 2011, Ziarul Financiar reported. Even BET-NG, the index of energy and utility companies, lost 5% in the year amid mixed dynamics of companies.

The BETAeRO index, which includes the shares traded on the alternative market (the so-called “growth shares”), plunged by 22.2%.

The overall decline came, however, after robust growth rates in the previous years: BET soared by 33% and BET-TR by 40% in 2021.

The local capital market ended 2022 with a total capitalization of RON 211 bln (EUR 42 bln), about RON 38 bln (-22%) less than at the end of 2021.

The capitalization of the main market dropped by 13.9% to RON 197 bln at the end of 2022. The average daily liquidity in 2022 for the main market (shares only) was RON 50.9 mln, the equivalent of EUR 10.3 mln.

Overall, the equivalent of 6.5% of the market capitalization (shares only) was traded during 2022 – in line with the past five year’s average.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years
03 January 2023
Social
First census results show Romania’s population is shrinking
21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest