Romanian VC Early Game Ventures invests EUR 1 mln in local AI startup CognySync

Romanian venture capital fund Early Game Ventures (EGV) has announced a EUR 1 million pre-seed investment in CogniSync, a pure-AI startup created by a Romanian team of founders.

CogniSync is developing a new tool for optimizing workflows as companies and teams scale by surfacing internal best practices and revealing any potential misalignment with compliance or legal standards while leveraging data owned exclusively and securely by the enterprises where it is deployed.

This new investment is the second one EGV has signed as part of its newly launched Early Game Fund II, which aims to invest as early as possible in very promising startups with a disruptive mentality.

Based on its AI-core technology, CogniSync offers expert operational, compliance, or legal advice delivered seamlessly.

"Imagine yourself writing an email or an Office/Workspace document with an AI that is there to protect you from making a mistake and assist you. This AI will not correct your grammar, instead, it will reveal any potential misalignment with internal best practices, compliance or legal standards and provide links to relevant documentation - the ultimate source of truth," explained CogniSync representatives.

Cristian Munteanu, Managing Partner EGV, commented: "At Early Game, we don't think of AI as an industry or a vertical, but rather as a horizontal: a technology that traverses all industries and opens a new world of possibilities for incumbents and newcomers. From this perspective, all startups today are AI startups."

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)