Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Thu, 11/28/2019 - 08:24
Business
Major video games producer EA looking to expand key Romanian division
28 November 2019
American company Electronic Arts Games (EA), one of the world's largest video game developers, will be recruiting several dozen specialists to expand the EA Sports division in Bucharest.

The company has been present in Romania for 13 years, the local team being involved in major projects, such as the development of the popular game FIFA (now at its 20th edition).

"EA Romania has become one of the largest EA studios in the world, and our team and operations in Bucharest have grown steadily, now incorporating the entire range of activities specific to the development of games and technology - creation, execution, programming, analysis, live management and quality verification. (...) Our long-term ambition is to increase the capacity of EA Romania's studio and operations, benefiting from the fantastic potential of the people in the market," explained Andrei Lăzărescu, Senior Producer of EA SPORTS, EA Romania.

