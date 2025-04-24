Update: The Dutch Police announced on Thursday, April 24, the arrest of two other suspects in the case, aged 20 and 18, both from Heerhugowaard. One of them is the man in the images from a hardware store in Assen. After the arrest, a house in Heerhugowaard was searched.

Initial story: Dutch Police carried out a search on Wednesday, April 23, at a business premises in Heerhugowaard in connection with the theft of Romanian archaeological masterpieces from the Drents Museum back in January. The investigators seized digital data carriers, among other things, but the stolen art treasures were not found.

"A team of various specialists searched the company premises on Wednesday morning. The premises were searched for clues and evidence in the investigation into the art theft. The Police took digital data carriers from the premises. These will be further investigated," the Police announced, noting that no suspects were arrested.

So far, five suspects have been arrested in earlier phases of the investigation.

Authorities emphasize that the top priority remains the recovery of the stolen treasure. A multidisciplinary team, including forensic and IT specialists, is working on the case. Romanian authorities are also actively involved in the investigation.

The stolen artifacts, including the 2,500-year-old helmet of Coţofeneşti, one of Romania's most important archaeological treasures, and three Dacian bracelets, were valued at EUR 5.8 million.

Earlier this month, Diederik Greive, chief officer of the Public Prosecutor's Office in northern Netherlands, said authorities are actively pursuing leads, expressing confidence that the priceless artifacts will be recovered.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photos: Facebook/Drents Museum)