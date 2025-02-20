Romanian confectionery chain aims to build on the success of Dubai Chocolate with locally-flavoured Carpați and Dunărea bars

Dulcinella Romania, a well-known confectionery and pastry chain with Bessarabian roots, is expanding its premium chocolate line with two new products: Carpați Chocolate and Dunărea Chocolate. These Romanian-inspired chocolate bars come as a response to the overwhelming success of Dulcinella’s version of the Dubai Chocolate, which has generated over RON 2 million (EUR 400,000) in sales within just four months.

The rise of Dubai Chocolate: A global sensation

Dubai Chocolate has become a worldwide phenomenon, known for its luxurious blend of high-quality ingredients and unique presentation. Originating in the UAE, this chocolate gained international popularity due to its combination of Belgian chocolate, nougat, nuts, and crispy textures, making it a sought-after souvenir for tourists visiting Dubai.

The chocolate is often associated with exclusivity and opulence, reflecting Dubai’s reputation as a luxury destination. Many brands market their versions in elegant packaging with gold accents, reinforcing its premium appeal. With social media influencers and travel bloggers frequently showcasing Dubai Chocolate as a must-try delicacy, its popularity skyrocketed last year, leading to its expansion into international markets.

In Romania, many confectionery stores and even large retail chains launched their own versions of Dubai Chocolate, selling at around RON 30 (EUR 6) for a 100-gram bar. Despite its high price compared with other chocolate bars, Dubai Chocolate was a big hit among Romanian consumers.

Recognizing the strong demand for Dubai Chocolate in Romania, Dulcinella also introduced its own version, which quickly became a bestseller. Now, the company is leveraging this success by launching two uniquely Romanian-inspired alternatives, aiming to surpass the impact of Dubai Chocolate and highlight local flavors.

A tribute to Romanian identity and tradition

Unlike Dubai Chocolate, which emphasizes Middle Eastern and European confectionery influences, Carpați and Dunărea Chocolate bars are designed to celebrate Romania’s culinary and cultural heritage.

The Carpați Chocolate features Belgian chocolate, nougat, Nutella, and crunchy kataif, reminiscent of the textures found in Dubai Chocolate but with a unique Romanian twist. Meanwhile, Dunărea Chocolate blends Belgian chocolate, Italian ganache, and nougat, offering a refined taste inspired by the rich history of the Danube region, according to Dulcinella representatives.

"We created Carpați Chocolate and Dunărea Chocolate as a tribute to the authentic beauty of Romania. These two products are not just chocolates but sweet stories about our identity, about the traditions and tastes that define us," said Sergiu Diaconu, CEO of Dulcinella Group Romania.

Beyond their rich flavors, the new chocolates aim to evoke national pride and nostalgia. "We wanted to create not just a dessert, but an experience that awakens the emotion of belonging, the pride of being part of a land rich in tradition and beauty," added Diaconu.

Following their immediate success in Dulcinella’s 19 locations across Romania, Carpați and Dunărea chocolates are now being introduced to international markets, targeting the Romanian diaspora in the UK, Spain, France, and Bulgaria. Talks are also underway with large retail chains to expand availability both domestically and abroad.

Major investments and expansion plans

Looking ahead, Dulcinella plans to invest over EUR 3 million in 2025 to expand its production capacity and open a new 4,700-square-meter factory in Târgu Neamț. The company also aims to increase its network to 50 locations nationwide and reach a EUR 10 million turnover, a 30% growth compared to 2024.

Dulcinella prides itself on blending tradition with innovation, ensuring that every new product remains true to Romanian and Bessarabian roots while adapting to modern consumer preferences.

"For us, it is important to combine tradition with innovation, to offer authentic products that preserve the essence of Bessarabian and Romanian cuisine while meeting modern demands," Diaconu emphasized.

editor@romania-insider.com