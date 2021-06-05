Profile picture for user andreich
British paper packaging producer DS Smith invests EUR 11 mln in Romanian plant

06 May 2021
DS Smith, a British multinational packaging business, will invest EUR 11 mln in the sustainable development of the packaging paper factory it owns in Zarnesti, central Romania, by 2024, Economica.net reported.

"The goal of our investment plan is to increase the efficiency of paper production while minimizing the impact on the environment through better resource management and lower carbon dioxide emissions. We want to bring state-of-the-art technology to the factory to continue our activity at a high level of performance," says Marius Juncanariu, DS Smith Zarnesti manager.

The factory in Zarnesti is the largest packaging paper factory in Romania, supplying almost half of the local market. It uses as raw material only paper and cardboard waste.

DS Smith has in Romania a center for coordinating the recycling operations (in Bucharest), two recycling warehouses in Otopeni and Cluj-Napoca, a paper packaging factory in Zarnesti, two packaging factories in Ghimbav and Timisoara, and three smaller units in Pitesti, Timisoara and Otopeni (Ilfov county). The group has 650 employees locally.

(Photo: Pixabay)

