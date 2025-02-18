Expat Life
Partner Content

A dream wedding at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel

18 February 2025
romaniainsider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On a day when everything must be perfect, elegance and refinement come together in a spectacular setting. At JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, every wedding is transformed into an unforgettable experience, where our dedicated wedding planning team meticulously orchestrates every detail.

From grand ballrooms to intimate spaces, personalized menus, and impeccable service, we ensure that your special day is exactly as you envisioned. Every moment becomes magical, allowing you to enjoy your celebration without any worries.

A Fairytale Setting

The timeless elegance of our hotel provides the perfect backdrop for a dream wedding. Our magnificent marble staircases create an iconic setting for breathtaking photos, allowing brides to descend like true princesses toward the most important moment of their lives.

Exclusive Benefits for a Perfect Wedding Day 

At JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, every wedding includes a selection of exclusive benefits, ensuring a seamless and unforgettable event:

  • A luxurious wedding night suite for the newlyweds, with access to the Executive Lounge and complimentary access to indoor pool to unwind from your wedding nerves
  • A deluxe room for the godparents, for ultimate comfort
  • A stunning wedding cake, crafted by our pastry chefs
  • Personalized touches – table numbers, candles, menus, and guest name cards
  • Elegant ballroom décor, designed to perfectly complement your wedding theme

Additionally, our menus are flexible and can be tailored to suit your preferences, from traditional Romanian cuisine to exquisite fine dining options with international influences.

Meet our Team at Marriage Fest 

Our wedding planning specialists will be present at Mariage Fest, from March 28-30 at the Palace of Parliament, ready to offer expert advice and creative ideas for a truly spectacular wedding. Couples who visit us at the fair will receive an exclusive 15% discount for weddings booked during this period.

When you choose JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, you are choosing more than just an elegant venue – you are choosing a team of dedicated professionals, impeccable culinary experiences, and a truly unforgettable wedding.

For more details and reservations, contact our wedding planning specialists:

Livia Agrigoroaei - livia.agrigoroaei@marriott.com 

Dana Cioaca - dana.cioaca@marriott.com

Let us turn your dream into reality!

*This is Partner content.

Slideshow
Normal
Expat Life
Partner Content

A dream wedding at JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel

18 February 2025
romaniainsider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

On a day when everything must be perfect, elegance and refinement come together in a spectacular setting. At JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, every wedding is transformed into an unforgettable experience, where our dedicated wedding planning team meticulously orchestrates every detail.

From grand ballrooms to intimate spaces, personalized menus, and impeccable service, we ensure that your special day is exactly as you envisioned. Every moment becomes magical, allowing you to enjoy your celebration without any worries.

A Fairytale Setting

The timeless elegance of our hotel provides the perfect backdrop for a dream wedding. Our magnificent marble staircases create an iconic setting for breathtaking photos, allowing brides to descend like true princesses toward the most important moment of their lives.

Exclusive Benefits for a Perfect Wedding Day 

At JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, every wedding includes a selection of exclusive benefits, ensuring a seamless and unforgettable event:

  • A luxurious wedding night suite for the newlyweds, with access to the Executive Lounge and complimentary access to indoor pool to unwind from your wedding nerves
  • A deluxe room for the godparents, for ultimate comfort
  • A stunning wedding cake, crafted by our pastry chefs
  • Personalized touches – table numbers, candles, menus, and guest name cards
  • Elegant ballroom décor, designed to perfectly complement your wedding theme

Additionally, our menus are flexible and can be tailored to suit your preferences, from traditional Romanian cuisine to exquisite fine dining options with international influences.

Meet our Team at Marriage Fest 

Our wedding planning specialists will be present at Mariage Fest, from March 28-30 at the Palace of Parliament, ready to offer expert advice and creative ideas for a truly spectacular wedding. Couples who visit us at the fair will receive an exclusive 15% discount for weddings booked during this period.

When you choose JW Marriott Bucharest Grand Hotel, you are choosing more than just an elegant venue – you are choosing a team of dedicated professionals, impeccable culinary experiences, and a truly unforgettable wedding.

For more details and reservations, contact our wedding planning specialists:

Livia Agrigoroaei - livia.agrigoroaei@marriott.com 

Dana Cioaca - dana.cioaca@marriott.com

Let us turn your dream into reality!

*This is Partner content.

Slideshow
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 February 2025
Society
Romania to enter UN list of super-aged societies in 2025
18 February 2025
Sports
Romania secures six medals at Invictus Games 2025 rowing event
18 February 2025
Politics
Elon Musk shares message in support of far-right Romanian politician Călin Georgescu on X
18 February 2025
Justice
Financial Times: Trump administration pressuring Romanian authorities to lift restrictions on Andrew Tate
18 February 2025
Macro
Romania’s 2025 budget: A bid for stability amid political and economic challenges
18 February 2025
Macro
Romania-Germany trade reaches EUR 42.1 bln in 2024 after modest growth
18 February 2025
Energy
Romania to extend energy price cap scheme, plans new support measures
17 February 2025
Transport
Bucharest transport company discontinues integrated airport train-bus-subway tickets