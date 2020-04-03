German group Dräxlmaier to expand its IT division in Timisoara

The IT center operated by German automotive group Dräxlmaier in Timisoara (western Romania) rented a new space in the office building ISHO Offices, Profit.ro reported.

The German company currently employs over 100 IT experts in Timisoara, but the team will continue to expand this year. The company is looking for professionals experienced with SAP - enterprise software used to manage business operations and customer relations.

Dräxlmaier Group started its activity in Romania in 1993 through a factory Pitesti and currently has a total of 5 production sites, which are also development centers in Pitesti, Satu Mare, Timisoara, Hunedoara and Brasov.

Dräxlmaier Group is one of the largest employers in Romania and delivers products and services to car manufacturers worldwide.

The ISHO project has been developed by Mulberry Development, a company founded by local investor Ovidiu Sandor.

In separate news, Dräxlmaier announced in February that it wants to expand its activity in Timisoara by building the first battery factory for electric cars in Romania. The project will be developed in two stages: the first stage, scheduled for 2020-2021, involves the construction of the first production hall with an area of 10,125 sqm while the second stage, planned for 2022-2030, will envisage the construction of the nucleus building with an area of 15,300 sqm and the remaining production spaces, according to the project submitted by Draxlmaier to the City Hall.

