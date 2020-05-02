British web development firm rents 1,000 sqm in Iulius Town Timisoara

Amdaris, a company specialized in the development and implementation of web, software and mobile services, has leased 1,000 square meters in the business center of Iulius Town Timisoara.

Amdaris is a company founded in 2009 in Bristol, UK, specializing in the development and implementation of web, software and mobile services for global customers in many sectors. Currently, the company has four offices located in both Europe and the Middle East.

In western Romania, the software provider has been present since 2012, and at the beginning of this year it moved its development center into the UBC 3 office building, part of the Iulius Town mixed project.

The Amdaris center in Iulius Town Timisoara is the only one the company has in Romania and brings together about 70 engineers.

