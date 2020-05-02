Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 08:25
Real Estate
British web development firm rents 1,000 sqm in Iulius Town Timisoara
05 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Amdaris, a company specialized in the development and implementation of web, software and mobile services, has leased 1,000 square meters in the business center of Iulius Town Timisoara.

Amdaris is a company founded in 2009 in Bristol, UK, specializing in the development and implementation of web, software and mobile services for global customers in many sectors. Currently, the company has four offices located in both Europe and the Middle East.

In western Romania, the software provider has been present since 2012, and at the beginning of this year it moved its development center into the UBC 3 office building, part of the Iulius Town mixed project.

The Amdaris center in Iulius Town Timisoara is the only one the company has in Romania and brings together about 70 engineers.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Wed, 02/05/2020 - 08:25
Real Estate
British web development firm rents 1,000 sqm in Iulius Town Timisoara
05 February 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Amdaris, a company specialized in the development and implementation of web, software and mobile services, has leased 1,000 square meters in the business center of Iulius Town Timisoara.

Amdaris is a company founded in 2009 in Bristol, UK, specializing in the development and implementation of web, software and mobile services for global customers in many sectors. Currently, the company has four offices located in both Europe and the Middle East.

In western Romania, the software provider has been present since 2012, and at the beginning of this year it moved its development center into the UBC 3 office building, part of the Iulius Town mixed project.

The Amdaris center in Iulius Town Timisoara is the only one the company has in Romania and brings together about 70 engineers.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next
Comments
Normal

For a decade, Romania Insider has been your platform of choice for reliable information on all things Romania. We have always been proud of our ability to bring you bias-free reporting but this hasn't always been easy. We have been thinking about making some changes and can't imagine doing this without your feedback.
For this, we would appreciate it very much if we could borrow 2 minutes of your day to fill out this survey. 
Thank you for reading Romania Insider!  

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

05 February 2020
Business
Government opens competition between public and private hospitals in Romania
04 February 2020
Social
Bucharest is third-to-last in a ranking of Europe’s healthiest capital cities
04 February 2020
Eco
A beetle stands in the way of Romania’s most awaited infrastructure project
04 February 2020
Eco
EC bans Romania from using bee-killing pesticides
04 February 2020
Business
Romania’s Govt. wants to be able to block the transfer of oil and gas licenses to undesired investors
03 February 2020
Real Estate
Greek “office king” of Romania cashes in EUR 330 mln from Globalworth exit
02 February 2020
Social
Bakery owner in Romanian village removes Sri Lankan workers under pressure from locals
30 January 2020
Social
Brexit: As Britain leaves the EU, over 430,000 Romanians want to remain in the UK

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40