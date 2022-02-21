Maria Drăgulin takes over as Accor’s hotel development director in Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova and Czech Republic

Hospitality group Accorr has appointed Maria Drăgulin as director of Hotel Development in Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova and the Czech Republic.

In her role, she will “reinforce the hotel pipeline in the area and will support Accor’s partners in identifying and setting in place the right brands and concepts for their hotels,” the company said.

Drăgulin has more than 22 years of experience in the hospitality industry, working for international hotel brands such as Novotel, InterContinental, Hilton or Vienna International. For more than 11 years, she held the general manager position in several international hotels in Bucharest. She has been part of the opening team of Novotel Bucharest City Centre. She is a Management and Tourism graduate and holds numerous internationally-recognized specializations and certifications in the hospitality field.

Accor has ten hotels announced in Romania for the coming years. These will bring more than 1,000 rooms to the market. The mid-term development includes new hotel brands, such as Swissôtel, Novotel Living, Tribe and Adagio. It also reinforces the group’s presence in key cities such as Bucharest, Brașov and Sibiu.

”I am pleased to be back in the Accor family, now with a new challenge, from operations to development, interacting with inspiring people from architects & designers to experts in the law area, meeting people with different expectations, enthusiasm and passion for hotels. I am committed to a long-term cooperation with Accor’s potential partners, to create a genuine experience for the future journey of our guests,” Drăgulin said.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com