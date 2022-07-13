Romanians living abroad will have 15 days to return to the country in case of a general mobilization or war, according to a new bill published by the Ministry of Defense.

The draft bill, reported by Stirileprotv.ro, exempts citizens who have completed training in the army of another state. At the same time, it clarifies the way in which Romanian citizens fit to serve in the military can exercise their right and constitutional obligation to defend the country.

Depending on whether the state of emergency is declared, the place where they reside, in Romania or abroad, as well as the period of time during which they are away, Romanian expats will have to return to their domicile in Romania in the place, at the date and time provided in the summons order or in the place and at the term provided by law.

According to the new bill, Romanians outside of the country will have to contact the military center located in the administrative unit where they had their last domicile within 15 days from the start of the mobilization or the declaration of war.

Citizens that are fit to serve in the army, reservists, and volunteers will, therefore, have the obligation to answer the state’s summons.

A new category of military personnel is also introduced through the above mentioned bill. Romanian citizens, both men and women, who have a permanent residence in Romania and are between 18 and 35 years old, and have not yet served in the army or as reservists, will be able to receive basic military training as volunteers.

The program will last for up to four months, and can only take place during peacetime. The new volunteers are meant to serve as a pool of troops in case of a war, one that has been lacking since compulsory military service was removed at the beginning of 2007.

