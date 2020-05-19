Romania Insider
Draft bill aims to increase the term of mayors and elected local officials in Romania
19 May 2020
The Romanian Senate's public administration committee adopted on Monday, May 18, a favorable opinion on a draft bill that aims to extend the term of mayors and local elected officials from four to five years, G4media.ro reported.

The initiative, promoted by the Ethnic Hungarians' Party - UDMR, was adopted with no vote by the Chamber of Deputies last month.

The Senate has the final vote.

However, before reaching the vote, the project must also receive the green light from the legal committee. The public administration committee adopted the report on the draft law with the support of the Social Democrats (PSD) and Liberal Democrats (ALDE).

Liberal (PNL) senators abstained, and USR voted against it.

The bill's initiators pointed to other countries in the European Union where the terms of the local elected are five, seven or even eight years, such as Austria (5 years), Belgium (6 years), France (6 years), Germany (duration varies between 5 and 10 years depending on the legislation of each country).

(Photo: Catseyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

