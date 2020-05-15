Several streets in downtown Bucharest will be closed to cars on weekends

Bucharest City Hall will close several streets in the city center to cars on weekends, as the local authorities want to create more pedestrian areas in the capital. The measure will come into force on May 22.

“With the transition from the state of emergency to the state of alert, and given the operating restrictions imposed to food and entertainment spaces, Bucharesters will certainly want to walk more through the city and, to encourage both outdoor movement and alternative means of transport, we decided to turn several arteries in the city center into pedestrian areas on weekends, where car traffic is prohibited,” Bucharest mayor Gabriela Firea announced on Facebook.

These are the new pedestrian areas that will open on weekends in Bucharest:

- Zone 1: Polona street (from Dacia bd.) - A.D. Xenopol street - Dionise Lupu street - C.A. Rosetti street - J.L. Calderon street (from C.A. Rosetti street) - I.L. Caragiale street - Icoanei street - A. Vlaicu street

- Zone 2: Calea Victoriei (from Regina Elisabeta Blvd.) - Eforie street - Domnita Anastasia street - ing. A Saligny street - Splaiul Independentei

- Zone 3: Eroilor Blvd. - Eroii Sanitari - Operei square - Dr. J. Lister street - Dr. Gr. Romniceanu street

- Zone 4: E. Quinet street (from Academiei street) - Biserica Enei street

- Zone 5: Dacia Blvd. - N. Balcescu Blvd. - G. Enescu street - Calea Victoriei

- Zone 6: G. Enescu street - N. Golescu - Calea Victoriei - C.A. Rosetti street - N. Balcescu Blvd.

- Zone 7: Unirii Blvd. (between Constitutiei Square and the west side of Unirii Square)

