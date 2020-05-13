Romania Insider
Road traffic in Bucharest drops by 36% during lockdown
13 May 2020
Road traffic in Bucharest fell by 36% on average during the week and by 54% on weekends amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

The central and northern areas have recorded the most significant declines, according to a report compiled by Phoenix Media, quoted by News.ro.

The traffic decline due to the COVID-19 restrictions was more significant than that typically recorded in the summers. During the summer holiday season, when many residents leave the city, the decrease in traffic is 23% during weekdays and 41% during the weekend.

On weekdays, the most significant traffic decrease during the lockdown was in the central area (-41%), followed by the northern area (-39%).

On weekends, traffic declined the most in the central (-63%) and western (-59%) parts of the city.

(Photo source: Vlad Ispas/Dreamstime.com)

