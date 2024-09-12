Bucharest events: Doru Drăgușin retrospective at Arcub

A retrospective of works by sculptor Doru Drăgușin is open at Arcub – Hanul Gabroveni between September 12 and October 5.

The exhibition, which covers more than 50 works – ranging from bronze, marble and wood sculptures to paintings and drawings, explores the artist's favorite themes. The sculptures presented "reflect the artist's constant concern for refined forms and monumental volumes."

A 1979 graduate of Bucharest's Nicolae Grigorescu Institute of Fine Arts, Drăgușin conducted documentary studies in Bulgaria, Italy, the Czech Republic, Germany, France, Belgium, and the U.S. He is known for his sculpture portraits of Romanian personalities such as diplomat Nicolae Titulescu, poet Mihai Eminescu, sculptor Constantin Brâncusi, authors Gala Galaction and Marin Preda, and 19th-century statesman Mihail Kogălniceanu.

(Illustration: Arcub)

