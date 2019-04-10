Cash and carry centre Doraly near Bucharest develops retail park

Local commercial center Expo Market Doraly, a cash-and-carry format developed in Afumati, near Bucharest, after the fall of communism, where proximity store owners can buy inventory directly from importers, announced plans to develop a modern retail project, Doraly Retail Park, under a EUR 6 million investment.

Doraly group recently launched an online retail platform as well.

The first tenant of the new retail park is the Danish furniture and household goods retailer JYSK, which already operates 78 stores in Romania and reported last year a turnover in excess of EUR 100 million.

“Doraly has constantly adapted its strategy to meet the market’s demand. We started from a wholesale concept, and, in recent years, we have expanded in the cash-and-carry and e-commerce segments. Doraly Retail Park is the next project, with investments estimated at about EUR 6 million, a project that helps us come closer to clients’ demands,” said Expo Market Doraly owner Gheorghe Iaciu.

