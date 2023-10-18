Events

Western Romania: International documentary film festival in Arad holds 10th edition in November

18 October 2023

Fifteen documentaries brought together under the theme "Rich man, poor man" will be screened at the 10th edition of fARAD, the international documentary film festival happening in Arad, western Romania, from November 22 to 26. The screenings will be held at Cinema Arta.

The lineup includes Generation WealthThe Queen of VersaillesKids + MoneyBest Night Ever, and Magic City - all directed by Lauren Greenfield. 

Plus, festivalgoers will have the chance to see All the Beauty and the Bloodshed directed by Laura Poitras, Katy Léna N'diaye's Money, Freedom, a story of CFA Franc, Otilia Babara's Love Is Not an Orange, The Hill directed by Denis GheerbrantVirpi Suutari's Elegance and Entrepreneur, Taming the Garden signed by Salomé Jashi, Pocalul. Despre fii și fiice directed by Cătălina Tesar and Dana Bunescu, Cesária Évora by Ana Sofia Fonseca, and Milton Glaser: To Inform and Delight directed by Wendy Keys.

The festival will open with the documentary Milton Glaser: To Inform and Delight, followed by a discussion with director Wendy Keys (USA). Other guests with films in the festival are Dana Bunescu (Romania), Ana Sofia Fonseca (Portugal/Cape Verde), and Katy Léna N'diaye (Senegal/France).

Further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the organizers)

