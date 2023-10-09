Events

Romanian Film Festival holds 4th edition in Washington DC in November

09 October 2023

The Romanian Film Festival returns to Washington DC next month, with a fourth edition scheduled between November 2 and 5. The event will be held at E Street Cinema under the already consecrated motto “Reinventing Realism — New Cinema from Romania.”

According to the Romanian Embassy to the US, six of the newest Romanian films, including a world premiere and a US premiere, are part of the festival’s lineup. 

Plus, Romanian directors, actors and film critics will cross the Atlantic to introduce their films and meet with the public. 

The official program includes Tudor Giurgiu’s Freedom, Paul Negoescu’s Another Lottery Ticket, To The North directed by Mihai Mincan, Day of the Tiger directed by Andrei Tanase, Bogdan Mirica’s Boss, and Paul Negoescu’s Men of Deeds.

The festival is part of an ample cultural program dedicated to the Romania-United States Strategic Partnership: „Romania – United States, a Partnership for the Future – Celebrating Romanian talent.”

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Romanian Embassy to US)

Events

