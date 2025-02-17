Bucharest Exchange-listed DN AGRAR plans investments in second compost factory and solar panels

DN AGRAR Group, the largest integrated livestock farm in Romania, listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB symbol: DN), announced plans for financing new investment projects set to begin in 2025, with a total value of approximately EUR 3.4 million.

The planned investments include a new composting factory at the Lacto Agrar farm, the second within the group, and the installation of solar panels on the rooftops of buildings at Apold, Lacto Agrar, and Cut (DN AGRAR Service) farms.

The project financing is subject to approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for March 25.

“These projects will be financed through a combination of European funds and bank loans, reinforcing our position as an industry leader,” said Peter de Boer, Board Member & Strategy and IR Director, DN AGRAR Group.

“Following the operations started at our first composting unit at Apold farm, which has generated significant market interest, we are now pleased to announce plans to expand our operations by installing a second composting unit at Lacto Agrar farm. This new facility is expected to become fully operational in Q4 2025,” he added.

As for the installation of solar panels, Peter de Boer said the total investment is roughly EUR 1.7 million, and 60% of the total value will be reimbursed after installation through non-refundable funds from PNRR (Romania’s National Recovery and Resilience Plan). The installation of the panels will start in the second quarter of 2025.

With the inauguration of the second compost factory, DN AGRAR will expand its organic fertilizer production capacity by an additional 7,000 tons annually, bringing the total annual production up to 14,000 tons, starting in 2026. The organic fertilizer produced will be used both internally and sold to third parties, generating additional revenue streams.

DN AGRAR Group is the largest cow milk producer in Romania and one of the major players in the European market. The company was founded in 2008 by Jan Gijsbertus de Boer and operates in the center of Transylvania, in Alba, Sibiu, and Hunedoara counties.

DN AGRAR’s main areas of activity are animal husbandry, agricultural crop production, agricultural services, logistics, transportation, tourism, and business and management consultancy services. The group includes 11 companies, 5 farms whose main activity is dairy cattle breeding (Prodlact farm) and cow’s milk production (Cut, Lacto Agrar Apold and Straja farms).

The group employs approximately 300 people, works over 7,000 hectares of owned and leased land, and has over 15,000 animals, both dairy cows and young cattle.

The company has been listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, AeRO market, since February 2022, following the successful completion of a private placement of shares in July 2021, through which the company attracted RON 24.8 million from investors.

As of September 19, 2022, DN AGRAR shares are included in the BETAeRO index of the most traded companies in the Multilateral Trading System SMT. As of March 1, 2024, its shares are also included in the MSCI Frontier IMI and MSCI Romania IMI (Investable Market Indices) indices, in the Small Cap category.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)