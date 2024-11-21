German cosmetics retailer dm drogerie markt reports 35% sales growth in Romania amid expansion and digital innovation

dm drogerie markt Romania, the local subsidiary of German cosmetics retailer dm, closed its financial year 2023-2024 on September 30, posting a revenue of RON 1.77 billion (EUR 356 mln), a substantial 35% increase over the previous year. The growth was fueled by the expansion of the local network and the focus on innovation and digital channels.

“Our evolution is guided by the needs and voices of our customers,” said Ivana Martinakova, CEO of dm drogerie markt România. “This year’s progress reflects our dedication to offering high-quality experiences both in-store and online while keeping people at the core of our operations.”

In the past financial year, dm opened 17 new stores across Romania, bringing its national footprint to 153 locations. The company invested over RON 110 million (EUR 22 mln) to support this expansion, which included upgrading its central warehouse in Timisoara and redesigning stores with vibrant layouts aimed at improving the shopping experience.

dm is also focused on a long-term strategy of digital transformation. In 2023, the company unified IT systems across its 14 European markets, enabling streamlined operations and enhanced digital services. This initiative supports tools like its mobile app, “dm-ul meu” (my dm), which now boasts nearly 1 million registered users.

The app offers personalized discounts based on purchase volumes, making customer rewards both interactive and accessible. Additionally, dm introduced its weekly live shopping series, “dmLIVE,” which has attracted significant engagement among its audience.

For the upcoming fiscal year, dm plans to continue its dual focus on expansion and innovation, with a commitment to enhancing customer experiences online and offline. “We aim to stay close to our customers, adapting to their evolving needs while delivering personalized and relevant shopping experiences,” said Cristian Crișan, Administrator of dm România.

