Romanian telco Digi launches 100 TV channel package in Spain

19 December 2024

Romanian telecommunication group Digi Communications (BVB: Digi) announced that it launched a 100 TV channel package in Spain, where it operates in parts of the country while working to expand at the national level.

The package is available for EUR 7 or as part of a EUR 17 bundle that includes fiber internet, Economica.net reported. Digi is already providing affordable internet access via a 300 Mbps fiber network at a price of EUR 10 per month.

The Romanian operator's television offering includes movie channels, series, sports, documentaries, children's shows, music, and news.

Digi currently has over 7.5 million customers in Spain. In 2023, due to investments, Digi Spania Telecom recorded net losses of EUR 14.3 million, more than double (+123%) compared to the EUR 6.4 million it lost the previous year. 

A recent survey quoted by Profit.ro revealed that 40% of Spanish customers surveyed would be willing to switch from a traditional operator, such as Movistar, MASOrange, and Vodafone, to a low-cost one, such as Digi, Avatel, and Finetwork in 2024, three percentage points more than in 20223. The annual survey was conducted by consulting firm Oliver Wyman, which interviewed 7,000 people in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, and Spain.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Digi)

