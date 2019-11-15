Revenues of Romanian cable operator Digi Communications up 15.6% in Jan-Sep

Digi Communications Group, the biggest provider of cable TV and fixed internet services in Romania, with significant operations in Hungary and Spain, reported total revenues of EUR 874.6 million in the first nine months of this year, 15.6 % higher than in the same period last year.

Its net profit increased by 15% year-on-year to EUR 24 mln, according to the data released by the company on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

In Romania, the group's main market, the company reported revenues of EUR 559 mln, up 8.3% from the same period last year. Hungary, the group's second-largest market, generated revenues of EUR 163.6 mln, up 21% year-on-year.

The increase in revenues in Romania was mainly generated by an increase in the number of revenue generating units (RGUs) in the segments of fixed internet and cable television services and an increase in the average revenue per unit (ARPU) for the segment of mobile telecommunications and cable television services.

Digi’s market capitalisation is now RON 3.3 bln (EUR 695 mln), after the company’s shares have gained 35% in the last six months.

(Photo source: the company)