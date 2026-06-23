Digi overtakes Orange in mobile internet and strengthens dominance in fixed broadband in Romania

Romanian telecom operator Digi became the country's largest mobile internet provider in 2025, surpassing Orange by number of connections, while further consolidating its dominant positions in fixed internet and television services, according to data published by communications regulator ANCOM.

Digi increased its share of the mobile internet market by five percentage points to more than 35%, overtaking Orange, whose share fell below 35%. Vodafone ranked third with 21%. On the fixed internet segment, Digi already holds a massive 74% stake.

Romania had 22.3 million active mobile internet connections at the end of 2025, up 3% from a year earlier, including 19.5 million using 4G and/or 5G networks.

Last year marked the fifth consecutive year of decline in the revenues of the telecom sector in Romania, down to RON 16 billion (approximately EUR 3.2 billion), 0.8% less than in 2024, according to data analyzed by Economica.net based on ANCOM reports for 2025. A sector that generated over 1% of GDP in 2023 now contributes less than 0.9%, amid the decline in telephony revenues.

Despite losing its leadership position in mobile internet connections, Orange remained Romania's largest telecom operator by revenues in 2025, with a 33% share. Digi followed with 32%, while Vodafone held 23%.

(Photo: Makym Kimov/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com