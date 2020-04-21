Coronavirus pandemic: Online platform offers support to Romanians living abroad

The newly-launched platform DiasporaHub.ro aims to offer support during the coronavirus pandemic to Romanian citizens living outside of the country.

After answering a questionnaire, the users of the platform will be referred to those who can offer help with delivering some goods, translating, providing financial or emotional support, or offering legal counseling, among other services.

Volunteers of the Code for Romania Task Force developed the platform, in a partnership with the Romanian Government through the Authority for the Digitalization of Romania, the Foreign Affairs Ministry, and the Department for Romanians Everywhere.

The Code for Romania Task Force also developed StiriOficiale.ro, a platform offering updates from the authorities on the Covid-19 situation in Romania; CeTrebuieSaFac.ro, which allows users to evaluate the options they have during the pandemic; DateLaZi.ro, a platform with information on the number of local Covid-19 cases and their distribution; and RoHelp, a platform that helps NGOs collect the resources they need.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

