DHL Romania says e-commerce generated twice as much business in 2020

The logistics and courier company DHL Express Romania said that its revenues generated by e-commerce doubled last year.

In 2020, DHL Express Romania registered a 20% overall increase in revenues compared to 2019, fueled by the e-commerce sector.

"The growth trend in e-commerce will continue in 2021. For Romania, we believe that there is great potential, and we will see more and more local online businesses that will want to develop internationally. DHL Express Romania has encouraged Romanian companies to start selling outside Romania since 2017," said Oana Mandicescu, commercial director of DHL Express Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In the next period, the company plans a series of investments aimed, among others, at modernizing its operational centers. The investments scheduled for 2020-2021 will reach EUR 1.5 million.

"In 2021, we expect our business to keep growing amid operational investments at the regional and local levels, and we estimate a double-digit increase in revenues," added Mandicescu.

(Photo source: J P/Dreamstime.com)