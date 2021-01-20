Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

DHL Romania says e-commerce generated twice as much business in 2020

20 January 2021
The logistics and courier company DHL Express Romania said that its revenues generated by e-commerce doubled last year.

In 2020, DHL Express Romania registered a 20% overall increase in revenues compared to 2019, fueled by the e-commerce sector.

"The growth trend in e-commerce will continue in 2021. For Romania, we believe that there is great potential, and we will see more and more local online businesses that will want to develop internationally. DHL Express Romania has encouraged Romanian companies to start selling outside Romania since 2017," said Oana Mandicescu, commercial director of DHL Express Romania, Ziarul Financiar reported.

In the next period, the company plans a series of investments aimed, among others, at modernizing its operational centers. The investments scheduled for 2020-2021 will reach EUR 1.5 million.

"In 2021, we expect our business to keep growing amid operational investments at the regional and local levels, and we estimate a double-digit increase in revenues," added Mandicescu.

(Photo source: J P/Dreamstime.com)

