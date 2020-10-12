Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Business

RO subsidiary of regional courier group Paketa reports 300% growth

10 December 2020
Coletaria.ro, a company specializing in sending and delivering parcels, part of the Packeta group, announced it shipped over 300% more parcels this year than the previous one.

The number of parcels shipped abroad by online stores in Romania increased in 2020 by 35%.

"The increase was largely influenced by the current context, determined by the COVID-19 pandemic, in which more and more stores have expanded online, thus increasing the number of orders on the Internet," the company said.

"The opening, in the spring of 2020, of the Oradea logistic hub, through which we increased the processing capacity, the transformation of the Bucharest warehouse into a regional hub, and the opening of new external routes to quickly serve customers in the Balkans have all contributed to the growth of Coletaria.ro," explained Alexandr Jeleascov, the company's CEO, quoted by News.ro.

The company has also expanded the national network of pick-up points and ends the year with 210 such points, up 55% from last year. In the current context, it focuses on the quality of the pick-up points and not necessarily on their number.

(Photo: Chernestkaya/ Dreamstime)

