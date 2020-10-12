RO subsidiary of regional courier group Paketa reports 300% growth

Coletaria.ro, a company specializing in sending and delivering parcels, part of the Packeta group, announced it shipped over 300% more parcels this year than the previous one.

The number of parcels shipped abroad by online stores in Romania increased in 2020 by 35%.

"The increase was largely influenced by the current context, determined by the COVID-19 pandemic, in which more and more stores have expanded online, thus increasing the number of orders on the Internet," the company said.

"The opening, in the spring of 2020, of the Oradea logistic hub, through which we increased the processing capacity, the transformation of the Bucharest warehouse into a regional hub, and the opening of new external routes to quickly serve customers in the Balkans have all contributed to the growth of Coletaria.ro," explained Alexandr Jeleascov, the company's CEO, quoted by News.ro.

The company has also expanded the national network of pick-up points and ends the year with 210 such points, up 55% from last year. In the current context, it focuses on the quality of the pick-up points and not necessarily on their number.

(Photo: Chernestkaya/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]