Brașov Airport to be connected to Romania’s train network via a metropolitan train

Local authorities in Brașov County announced on Wednesday, August 20, the signing of the Partnership Agreement for the preparation and implementation of the “Brașov Metropolitan Train” project. The project aims to connect the country’s youngest airport to the national railway network.

The initiative comes after an agreement between the Brașov County Council, the Brașov municipality, the Brașov Transport Association, and the town halls of Sf. Gheorghe (Covasna County), Codlea, Râșnov, Ghimbav, Zărnești, Cristian, Hărman, Prejmer, and Sânpetru.

The local authorities joined forces for the number one objective in the field of intra- and inter-county sustainable mobility for the 2024–2028 mandate, said Adrian Veștea, president of the Brașov County Council.

“The first concrete step was also today, with the signing of the contract,” the official noted. “We hope that Brașov will be the third county, after Cluj and Bihor, to put into operation this modern and ecological means of transport."

The document should be ready in six months and will form the basis for accessing non-reimbursable funding with a maximum value of EUR 238 million, available under the Transport Program 2021–2027 for the implementation of the metropolitan train.

As such, by 2029, Brașov residents will have three main lines: Stupini – Brașov Railway Station, Codlea – Sf. Gheorghe, with a branch to the Airport, and Zărnești – Dârste.

“In this way, the youngest airport in Romania will benefit from an important facility through the direct connection to the national railway network, which will mean better accessibility for passengers from our county, from Covasna, and the entire region,” explained Veștea.

Brașov-Ghimbav International Airport in central Romania recorded a total of 56,897 passengers in the first quarter of this year, more than double the number from the same period in 2024, when 27,885 travelers were registered.

(Photo source: Adrian Vestea on Facebook)