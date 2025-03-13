Western Romania: city of Deva to be promoted by British journalist Charlie Ottley

British journalist Charlie Ottley, known for creating documentaries about Romania's natural landscapes, such as "Wild Carpathia" and "Flavours of Romania," will promote the city of Deva, in the western part of the country.

The journalist, who has expressed his love for Romania’s natural beauty several times and has authored numerous documentaries on several regions, met with Deva mayor Lucian Rus.

"Present this week in Deva, Charlie Ottley marks the beginning of a new journey in promoting the municipality, supporting the joint effort to bring the richness of this place to the world. [...] Of all Charlie's emotions, what stays with me is his amazement, enthusiasm, and desire to tell everyone that in Deva, he has found a treasure," wrote the mayor of Deva on his social media page.

According to the mayor, the city and the surrounding Hunedoara county are worth promoting, rich in history, culinary art, traditional costumes, and much more.

The region is already a tourist destination. The Deva Citadel, the symbol of the city, was visited by 82,000 tourists last year, despite the cable car leading to the historical monument being out of service for several months.

The entire county received 1.7 million visitors in 2024, a 22% increase compared to 2023, according to data from the General Directorate for Monument Administration and Tourism Promotion (DGAMPT) Hunedoara, cited by Agerpres.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lucian Rus on Facebook)