Coronavirus in Romania: Deva City Hall suspends activity after mayor tests positive for COVID-19

The City Hall of Deva, in Hunedoara county, suspended its activity for an indefinite period after the mayor, Florin Oancea and the public administrator tested positive for coronavirus, forcing all the City Hall’s employees to go into self-isolation, local News.ro reported.

“Taking into account the large number of employees within the City Hall who have come into direct contact with the persons confirmed as infected with COVID-19, the activity of the City Hall of Deva in Unirii Square, no. 4 is suspended until a later date (depending on the results of the epidemiological investigation), except for the Emergency Situations Office […] Disinfection works will be performed at the City Hall headquarters,” reads the decision.

The Local Taxes department also suspended its activity. In the meantime any taxes or fines can be paid online at Ghiseul.ro.

Mayor Florin Oancea announced on his Facebook page that his daughter also tested positive for COVID-19 while his son and wife tested negative. He also shared a selfie his daughter took in the ambulance that took her to the hospital.

Both the mayor and his daughter were admitted to the Infectious Diseases Hospital in Timisoara.

By Monday morning, March 16, a total of 158 cases of coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Nine of the patients were declared cured so far.

