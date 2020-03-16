Coronavirus: Number of confirmed cases goes up to 158 in Romania

Nineteen more patients tested positive for coronavirus in Romania, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 158.

The new confirmed patients are between 19 and 54 years old and have been in quarantine or in self-isolation. Most of them had traveled to Italy.

Most of the new cases were confirmed in the counties of Arad (4), Ilfov (3), Valcea (2) and Timisoara (2). The rest were registered in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Salaj, Buzau, Ialomita, Hunedoara, Galati and Suceava.

The patients infected with COVID-19 are admitted to hospitals in Bucharest, Iasi, Cluj-Napoca, Timișoara, Craiova and Constanța and are under permanent medical supervision. The overall health of the patients is good, according to the Interior Ministry.

At present, more than 3,000 people are quarantined in Romania while more than 15,500 are isolated at home, under medical supervision. So far, nine of the confirmed patients in Romania were declared cured.

President Klaus Iohannis said he would decree a state of emergency in the country at the beginning of this week to allow the Government to better manage the coronavirus crisis.

[email protected]