Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/02/2019 - 08:14
Business
Deutsche Telekom gets state’s OK to sell Romanian fixed line subsidiary to Orange
02 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Deutsche Telekom has reportedly received the Romanian state’s approval for selling its stake in the local fixed telecom services provider Telekom Romania Communications (TRC, formerly Romtelecom) to Orange.

Deutsche Telekom holds 54% of TRC and the Romanian Government holds the remaining 46% through the Communications Ministry.

Srini Gopalan, a member of the Deutsche Telekom (DT) board, responsible with the group’s business in Europe, met last week in Bucharest with communications minister Alexandru Petrescu to discuss the deal, sources within the group told Economica.net.

In the next weeks, DT and Orange officials will visit Romania to complete the deal. Separately, DT will likely decide to sell its local mobile subsidiary Telekom Mobile (formerly Cosmote) to Bulgarian businessman Spas Roussev, who is reportedly backed by Russian investment funds.

TRC owns 70% in Telekom Mobile and Greek OTE (in its turn 40% controlled by DT) own the remaining 30% stake. 

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 09/02/2019 - 08:14
Business
Deutsche Telekom gets state’s OK to sell Romanian fixed line subsidiary to Orange
02 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Deutsche Telekom has reportedly received the Romanian state’s approval for selling its stake in the local fixed telecom services provider Telekom Romania Communications (TRC, formerly Romtelecom) to Orange.

Deutsche Telekom holds 54% of TRC and the Romanian Government holds the remaining 46% through the Communications Ministry.

Srini Gopalan, a member of the Deutsche Telekom (DT) board, responsible with the group’s business in Europe, met last week in Bucharest with communications minister Alexandru Petrescu to discuss the deal, sources within the group told Economica.net.

In the next weeks, DT and Orange officials will visit Romania to complete the deal. Separately, DT will likely decide to sell its local mobile subsidiary Telekom Mobile (formerly Cosmote) to Bulgarian businessman Spas Roussev, who is reportedly backed by Russian investment funds.

TRC owns 70% in Telekom Mobile and Greek OTE (in its turn 40% controlled by DT) own the remaining 30% stake. 

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

31 August 2019
OpEd
Editorial: Romanian Language Day - how many people speak the language?
31 August 2019
Social
Bus falls into the Dambovita river after accident in Bucharest
30 August 2019
Real Estate
Biggest mixed-use project in Western Romania, a EUR 442 mln investment, officially opens
30 August 2019
OpEd
Op-Ed: These are the real stakes of running an English - language media business in a country like Romania
29 August 2019
Business
Polish group starts hiring for first Burger King restaurant in Romania
29 August 2019
Social
German citizen and four Romanians held in “Projekt Maramures” slavery case
27 August 2019
Social
Projekt Maramures: German teens brought in Romania for reeducation, held as slaves
26 August 2019
Politics
Update: Romania in limbo as junior governing party leaves ruling coalition to form new alliance

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40