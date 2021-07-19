Deutsche Bahn Cargo Romania moves HQ to One Cotroceni Park in Bucharest

Deutsche Bahn Cargo Romania, the local subsidiary of the largest railway carrier in Europe, will move its headquarters to One Cotroceni Park. The company leased ​​2,240 sqm of office space in the Bucharest project.

One Cotroceni Park, developed by One United Properties on the site of the former Ventilatorul platform, is, at the moment, one of the largest urban regeneration projects in Bucharest. It provides over 75,000 sqm of class A offices.

“The decision to relocate the Deutsche Bahn Cargo Romania offices to One Cotroceni Park is in line with the companies’ desire to offer their teams efficient workspaces, integrating the latest technologies, which ensure a safe return to the office and provide a framework for efficient work, focused on employee benefits,” said Mihai Păduroiu, CEO of One United Properties Office Division.

One Cotroceni Park is created in a holistic approach of Live / Work / Play type and will offer employees integrated facilities, from food operators (canteen, cafes, wine bar, lounge, restaurants), to fitness and other services (pharmacy, dry cleaning, bank), as well as access to the new M5 metro line. The project will also host a large Office Hospitality and conference centre.

One United Properties is one of the leading green developers of residential, mixed-use and office real estate in Bucharest. The company is listed on the Main Market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange, with the symbol ONE.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: One United Properties)