“Destination: Bucharest” - Adventure and adrenaline in the Capital city

Bucharest is definitely the type of city where you can enjoy a great number of fun and cultural activities, a city that hosts many clubs where you can dance any day of the week and parks where the entire family can have fun all day, but the offer is much more varied. For example, for thrill-seekers, Bucharest and the surrounding towns come with many options: from climbing and skydiving to adventure parks where the whole family can spend a day to remember.

Skydiving

Many of those who have tried this activity say that the sensation of “plunging into the void” offered by a parachute jump is like nothing they’ve tried before. An activity that comes with a high dose of adrenaline and can be tried (or repeated) just a few kilometers from Bucharest.

Skydiving enthusiasts, as well as those who want to take their first “step into the void,” should check the Clinceni Airfield near Bucharest, the place where such activities take place. The airfield is bordered by the villages of Cornetu and Clinceni, at about 20 km from the center of Bucharest. To make a parachute jump here, those interested can try the services provided by the Bucharest „Aurel Vlaicu” Territorial Aeroclub or by those from the TNT Brothers sports association. Another option is the Skydiving Center club, which is located near the Clinceni Airfield.

The program and offers vary, of course, depending on the club chosen for this unique experience, but it’s important to know that whatever the option, the jumps are made with and under the supervision of licensed and experienced instructors. The information needed to make the right choice can be found on the clubs’ websites, where jumps can also be booked.

Bonus: The Bucharest „Aurel Vlaicu” Territorial Aeroclub also has leisure flights in its offer, another fun option for those who want to try something else.

Climbing

This activity, although usually preferred by mountain enthusiasts, is suitable for both adults and children. While adults can go to a climbing club to strengthen their muscles or to train for bolder climbs, children can spend a few hours doing an activity that involves not only physical exercise but also discipline. There are several venues dedicated to this sport in Bucharest, and those interested have to do nothing more but choose one (or more) and prepare for a new experience.

A place to try is the Carpatic climbing club, which is located in District 6.

Another place worth trying is Fabrica de Cățărat, a hall that offers 550 sqm of climbing space and several training panels of various inclinations.

Another option is Vertical Spirit, with two climbing halls in Bucharest. One of them is located in District 2and is presented as the highest hall in Romania (15 meters).

Those interested in climbing can also try Galactic Indoor Climbing GYM, which is listed as the largest climbing room in Romania. This is also a place where both children and adults can have fun and train.

Adventure parks

Adventure parks are a fun and healthy alternative for a day spent outdoors with family or friends.

In Bucharest, such a place can be found the north part of the city. Named Aventura Park Herăstrău, this place includes four trails classified by age, starting with the age of 4.

The number of options increases when we look at locations near Bucharest. For example, Edenland Park awaits adventurers every day starting 10:00 AM, offering those interested a wide range of activities such as climbing, trails through the trees, airsoft, archery or paintball.

At about 35 km from Bucharest, there is another adventure park worth trying - Comana Adventure Park. This location includes six trails for children, three for adults - with progressive difficulty (easy, medium and difficult), and a zip line over the lake, but also other activities such as climbing, archery or paintball.

Extreme Park Cernica is yet another place where you can have fun all day, no matter what type of activity you choose: tree trails, archery or paintball. The park is located only 15 km from Bucharest, near the Cernica forest.

For younger kids, you can try the Kids’ Island in Regele Mihai I Park (Herăstrău), where they can slide down safely the inflatable slides, for their own dose of adventure.

To keep in mind

Those who want to try climbing should know that prices vary depending on the type of activity chosen - courses or simply access to the hall and that children benefit from discounts. Plus, those who want to go to the same climbing hall more than once can opt for a subscription that provides multiple entrances.

Things are similar when it comes to adventure parks: the prices vary depending on the day (usually the entrance fee is higher on weekends) and children benefit from discounts. In some cases the park access fee includes several hours of adventure, but in other cases the park activities are paid separately.

Information about the rates, offers, program or exact location can be found on the locations’ dedicated websites.

This material is part of a project under the program of promoting the touristic heritage “Destination: Bucharest”, carried out by the Bucharest City Hall through the Public Monuments and Touristic Heritage Administration (AMPT).

