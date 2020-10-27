Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 12:41
Events

Beer brand Desperados, Elrow stream virtual Halloween party from Romania’s Bran Castle

27 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Beer brand Desperados and event concept and party series Elrow will host a virtual Halloween party streamed live from the Bran Castle, in central Romania, on Saturday, October 31st. 

It is the latest event in a series the beer brand has supported “to keep the party alive during various levels of lockdown and social distancing – especially this Halloween season.”

The event will stream starting at 18:00 CET via Elrow’s Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch channels. Partygoers will be able to re-watch the event on Elrow’s and Desperados’ social media channels.

House and techno DJ and producer Eats Everything and Tini Gessler will deliver the beats directly from Dracula’s Castle “where tuned in partygoers will be transported into elrow’s terrifying ‘House of Terror’ - filled with frightening décor, dancing zombies, laughing clowns, and dancefloor monsters.” 

Desperados and Elrow previously partnered for virtual events streamed live from Casa Batlló, Barcelona, and Cova Santa, Ibiza, among other iconic locations.

“Parties provide an unrivaled sense of togetherness that so many people are craving at this time. While social distancing measures remain in place, we want to find ways to reimagine these experiences for partygoers to give people a sense of connection and enjoyment while staying safe and apart. The elrow show powered by Desperados series has been a game-changer in keeping the party spirit going throughout lockdown, but with Halloween long being one of the biggest and most-anticipated nights in the party calendar, we wanted to take things up a notch. The Horroween event at Bran Castle in Transylvania promises to do just that, delivering a unique virtual event from the home of Halloween itself that will enable partygoers to experience the same excitement and thrill, albeit with a twist,”  Diederik Vos, global brand director with Desperados, said. 

Tequila-flavored beer Desperados is produced by Heineken and sold in 84 countries around the world. 

Elrow is an experiential event concept and party series founded in 2010 by Cruz and Juan Arnau Lasierra, from a dynasty of entrepreneurs also responsible for creating Monegros Festival and Club Florida 135 in Fraga, Spain.

(Photo courtesy of the organizers)

editor@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 09:29
13 October 2020
Sports
Bucharest Marathon: Professional runners’ race canceled, virtual event goes on
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/27/2020 - 12:41
Events

Beer brand Desperados, Elrow stream virtual Halloween party from Romania’s Bran Castle

27 October 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Beer brand Desperados and event concept and party series Elrow will host a virtual Halloween party streamed live from the Bran Castle, in central Romania, on Saturday, October 31st. 

It is the latest event in a series the beer brand has supported “to keep the party alive during various levels of lockdown and social distancing – especially this Halloween season.”

The event will stream starting at 18:00 CET via Elrow’s Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch channels. Partygoers will be able to re-watch the event on Elrow’s and Desperados’ social media channels.

House and techno DJ and producer Eats Everything and Tini Gessler will deliver the beats directly from Dracula’s Castle “where tuned in partygoers will be transported into elrow’s terrifying ‘House of Terror’ - filled with frightening décor, dancing zombies, laughing clowns, and dancefloor monsters.” 

Desperados and Elrow previously partnered for virtual events streamed live from Casa Batlló, Barcelona, and Cova Santa, Ibiza, among other iconic locations.

“Parties provide an unrivaled sense of togetherness that so many people are craving at this time. While social distancing measures remain in place, we want to find ways to reimagine these experiences for partygoers to give people a sense of connection and enjoyment while staying safe and apart. The elrow show powered by Desperados series has been a game-changer in keeping the party spirit going throughout lockdown, but with Halloween long being one of the biggest and most-anticipated nights in the party calendar, we wanted to take things up a notch. The Horroween event at Bran Castle in Transylvania promises to do just that, delivering a unique virtual event from the home of Halloween itself that will enable partygoers to experience the same excitement and thrill, albeit with a twist,”  Diederik Vos, global brand director with Desperados, said. 

Tequila-flavored beer Desperados is produced by Heineken and sold in 84 countries around the world. 

Elrow is an experiential event concept and party series founded in 2010 by Cruz and Juan Arnau Lasierra, from a dynasty of entrepreneurs also responsible for creating Monegros Festival and Club Florida 135 in Fraga, Spain.

(Photo courtesy of the organizers)

editor@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Tue, 10/13/2020 - 09:29
13 October 2020
Sports
Bucharest Marathon: Professional runners’ race canceled, virtual event goes on
Normal
 

Help us improve Romania Insider for you

Give feedback

Trending content

26 October 2020
Social
Romania updates “yellow list”: Travelers from the US no longer required to quarantine on arrival
26 October 2020
Real Estate
Romanian real estate investor develops new standard that certifies office building resilience to pandemic
23 October 2020
Business
Biggest M&A deal in Romania this year: Australian investment group will take over CEZ's assets
22 October 2020
Eco
Watch: Extremely rare “living fossil” fish caught on video in Romania
21 October 2020
Business
Romanian beekeeping app looking to get EUR 150,000 in equity crowdfunding campaign
20 October 2020
Social
After Bucharest, Romania’s Cluj-Napoca also enters red scenario due to COVID-19
25 October 2020
Profiles & Interviews
A Dutch couple’s new life in a picturesque Romanian village & how they share their experience with others
20 October 2020
Business
Romanian startup launches virtual engineer team in partnership with Druid and UiPath