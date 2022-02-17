Profile picture for user andreich
Deloitte estimates Romania’s M&A market at EUR 4-4.4 bln

17 February 2022
The estimated value of the local mergers and acquisitions market was between EUR 4.0 bln and EUR 4.4 bln in 2021, with 137 transactions worth more than EUR 5 mln each, according to a Deloitte Romania analysis.

More than half of the market was generated by deals among local players, which indicate the maturing of the market, Radu Dumitrescu, Financial Consulting Coordinating Partner with Deloitte Romania, explained.

Of the foreign strategic investors involved in local market transactions, most are from France (18%) and Austria and Germany (16%).

The local market was dominated in 2021 by strategic investors, with over 60% of total transactions, and the most active sectors were real estate, energy and technology, according to the Deloitte analysis.

Next in the top of the investors were institutional and private investors (20%) and private equity firms (17%).

By sector, the most M&A transactions ​​were recorded in the real estate sector (29% of total market value, down from 37% in 2020), followed by energy (14%, down from 22% in 2020) and technology (11%, down from 19% in 2020).

A significant decrease was visible in the field of health, which represented 2% of the total value of transactions in Romania in 2021, similar to the level of 2020, of 1%, but at a distance of 12%, as it represented in 2019 and 2018.

(Photo: Phonlawat Chaicheevinlikit/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

