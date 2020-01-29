Deloitte’s affiliated law firm opens regional office in Cluj-Napoca

Reff & Associates, the law firm representing the Deloitte Legal global network in Romania, has opened a regional office in Cluj-Napoca and has recruited lawyer Olguta Lazar to coordinate its activity.

During her 17 years of experience in business law, Olguta Lazar has coordinated large dispute resolution projects in areas such as consumer protection, real estate, fiscal, civil and commercial law, labor law, administrative disputes, as well as insolvency procedures, banking and debt recovery matters. She also coordinated projects consisting of comprehensive legal due diligence analysis on real estate and corporate fields.

Before joining Reff & Associates, Olguta Lazar worked for the Cluj-Napoca office of one of the largest law firms in the country. In her current role, Lazar will coordinate the activity of Reff & Associates’ regional practice in Cluj-Napoca.

“Cluj county has a mature and vibrant business environment, whose needs for specialized professional services to support its development are increasingly numerous and sophisticated. We have had the privilege to assist many of the local leading businesses in various landmark projects and transactions and the opening of our regional office will bring us even closer to them and to other local businesses which may benefit from a full-scope law firm working closely with financial, tax, risk, strategy and technology advisors,” said Alexandru Reff, founder of Reff & Associates and Country Managing Partner of Deloitte Romania and Moldova.

(Photo source: Reff & Associates)