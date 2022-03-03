Defence Ministry: 22 aircraft from 3 NATO countries are deployed in Romania

The National Defence Ministry (MApN) announced on Wednesday, March 2, that 22 aircraft from three NATO member countries are currently deployed in Romania. They belong to the Italian, German, and US air forces and are stationed at the 86th Air Base from Fetești and the 57th Air Base Mihail Kogălniceanu.

"Romania's airspace is protected!" - the ministry said.

According to MApN, at the moment, eight Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft of the Italian Air Force, six Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets of the German Air Force, and eight F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft of the United States of America are deployed in Romania.

They carry out enhanced air policing missions under NATO command and train with other aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, "contributing to the development of the reaction and deterrence capacity," the Defence Ministry explained.

All activities take place as NATO's Response Force was activated for the first time on February 24.

