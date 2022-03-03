Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 03/03/2022 - 10:12
Politics

Defence Ministry: 22 aircraft from 3 NATO countries are deployed in Romania

03 March 2022
The National Defence Ministry (MApN) announced on Wednesday, March 2, that 22 aircraft from three NATO member countries are currently deployed in Romania. They belong to the Italian, German, and US air forces and are stationed at the 86th Air Base from Fetești and the 57th Air Base Mihail Kogălniceanu.

"Romania's airspace is protected!" - the ministry said.

According to MApN, at the moment, eight Eurofighter Typhoon aircraft of the Italian Air Force, six Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets of the German Air Force, and eight F-16 Fighting Falcon fighter aircraft of the United States of America are deployed in Romania.

They carry out enhanced air policing missions under NATO command and train with other aircraft of the Romanian Air Force, "contributing to the development of the reaction and deterrence capacity," the Defence Ministry explained.

All activities take place as NATO's Response Force was activated for the first time on February 24.

More NATO resources consolidate in Romania following response force activation

Italy doubles its fleet of Typhoon jet fighters in Romania to eight

Germany, US send more aircraft to Romania

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale Romania)

Normal
1

