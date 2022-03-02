Italy doubles its fleet of Typhoon jet fighters in Romania to eight

The Italian Air Force has increased by four its fleet of Eurofighter Typhoon jet fighters deployed in Romania, at the 57th Air Base from Mihail Kogălniceanu, the Romanian Ministry of National Defense (MApN) announced. The first four aircraft arrived last December.

According to the ministry, the first two new aircraft landed on Sunday, and the other two arrived at the Mihail Kogălniceanu base on Tuesday.

The Italian detachment carries out in Romania, together with soldiers of the Romanian Air Force, the German Air Force and the American Air Force, missions of enhanced Air Policing under NATO command.

The main objective of joint training missions is to increase interoperability between NATO allies, and joint air police missions contribute to the development of reaction and deterrence capacity, MApN said.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale Romania)