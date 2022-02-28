Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/28/2022 - 14:16
Politics

More NATO resources consolidate in Romania following response force activation

28 February 2022
Russia's unexpected invasion of Ukraine has brought war at Romania's border. In response, NATO has moved to reinforce its eastern flank by sending more troops and military equipment to its Eastern European members, including Romania. France, Belgium, Italy, Germany, and the U.K. have recently announced they would send either troops or aircraft to Romania joining a stronger U.S. military presence in the country.

As NATO's Response Force was activated for the first time as a defensive measure in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine last week, several alliance members have announced the deployment of additional troops to Romania.

Italy announced it was sending four additional Eurofighter aircraft to the TF Air Black Storm in defense of NATO airspace, the country's Defense Ministry said.

At the same time, Belgium will deploy 300 soldiers to Romania as part of NATO's Rapid Response, according to an announcement from Belgian PM Alexander De Croo.

In its turn, France will relocate 500 soldiers in Romania as part of NATO's decision to consolidate presence on its eastern flank, general Thierry Burkhard, France's Chief of the Defense Staff, told television station France 24.

Last week, Germany's Defense Ministry said it would send three more fighter jets to Romania to support the NATO air policing mission. The Romanian Ministry of Defense said on February 24 that three Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets of the German Air Force landed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base.

Meanwhile, four British RAF Typhoon fighter jets have been patrolling NATO airspace over Romania and Poland alongside NATO allies with Voyager air-to-air refueling aircraft in support.

Two F-35 fighters belonging to the U.S. Air Forces Europe and Africa (USAFE) were also deployed at the Borcea airbase in southern Romania on February 24. The U.S. has also started the transfer of 1,000 troops from Germany to Romania at the beginning of this month.

(Photo: Palinchak/ Dreamstime)

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

1

