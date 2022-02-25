Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 08:46
Politics

Germany, US send more aircraft to Romania

25 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Germany will send three more fighter jets to Romania to support the NATO air police mission, the Defense Ministry in Berlin announced on Thursday, quoted by Reuters, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"We have ordered the extension of our commitment to the Romanian air police mission," Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht told reporters after informing the parliamentary defence committee, adding that Germany is ready to comply with other requests of NATO.

The Romanian Ministry of Defence confirmed on Thursday afternoon that three Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets of the German Air Force landed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base.

Separately, two F-35 Lightning II aircraft of the United States Air Force (USAFE) landed on Thursday, February 24, around 3 p.m., at Borcea 86th Air Base, where they will perform, in the next period, joint missions and training with military and aircraft of the Romanian Air Force.

The main objective of joint training missions is to increase interoperability between NATO allies, and joint air police missions contribute to the development of responsiveness and deterrence.

"At the same time, these missions are a concrete proof of the high level of cooperation in the field of security and defence within the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States of America and send a strong message of solidarity between allies," a press release of the Romanian Ministry of Defence reads.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale Romania)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 02/18/2022 - 11:15
18 February 2022
Politics
German fighter jets join NATO air policing mission in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 02/25/2022 - 08:46
Politics

Germany, US send more aircraft to Romania

25 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Germany will send three more fighter jets to Romania to support the NATO air police mission, the Defense Ministry in Berlin announced on Thursday, quoted by Reuters, Ziarul Financiar reported.

"We have ordered the extension of our commitment to the Romanian air police mission," Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht told reporters after informing the parliamentary defence committee, adding that Germany is ready to comply with other requests of NATO.

The Romanian Ministry of Defence confirmed on Thursday afternoon that three Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets of the German Air Force landed at the Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base.

Separately, two F-35 Lightning II aircraft of the United States Air Force (USAFE) landed on Thursday, February 24, around 3 p.m., at Borcea 86th Air Base, where they will perform, in the next period, joint missions and training with military and aircraft of the Romanian Air Force.

The main objective of joint training missions is to increase interoperability between NATO allies, and joint air police missions contribute to the development of responsiveness and deterrence.

"At the same time, these missions are a concrete proof of the high level of cooperation in the field of security and defence within the Strategic Partnership between Romania and the United States of America and send a strong message of solidarity between allies," a press release of the Romanian Ministry of Defence reads.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Ministerul Apararii Nationale Romania)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 02/18/2022 - 11:15
18 February 2022
Politics
German fighter jets join NATO air policing mission in Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks