Dedeman owners complete takeover of EUR 200 mln office complex in Bucharest

Romanian investors Dragoș and Adrian Pavăl, the Dedeman do-it-yourself chain owners, bought from Forte Partners the third building of The Bridge office complex in Bucharest.

This process marks the completion of the EUR 200 million transaction started in 2018 - the biggest deal on the Romanian real estate market so far.

The buyers took over the participation in the investment vehicle The Bridge 3 Office Building from the owners of the developer (Forte), who are the Jabra brothers and Margescu family. The deal included the repayment of the debt owed by Forte Partners to Raiffeisen Bank (some EUR 30 million).

Pavăl brothers bought the first two buildings in The Bridge complex for about EUR 150 mln, and the last building for EUR 53 mln, according to Profit.ro.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Forte Partners)